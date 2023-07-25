Right Time buys Knight Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning

Knight Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning is a Calgary-based provider of plumbing, heating and air-conditioning services.

Right Time Group of Companies, a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, has acquired Knight Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning, a Calgary-based provider of plumbing, heating and air-conditioning services.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed. Knight’s management and employees will join the Right Time team.

Based in St. Catherines, Ontario, Right Time is a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) contractor focused on the residential market. Knight is the 20th acquisition completed by the company as part of its growth strategy.

Right Time continues to look to add new residential HVAC and home services locations to its existing network in Canada.

“The Wandler family and their team have built a legacy in the Calgary area that we look forward to continuing for years to come,” said Craig Goettler, CEO of Right Time, in a statement.

Gryphon Investors acquired a majority interest in Right Time in 2020.

Gryphon, a private equity firm based in San Francisco, managed more than $8.9 billion of assets as of 31 December 2022. It makes equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in mid-market companies with enterprise values ranging from around $100 million to $600 million.