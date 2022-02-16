Riverside invests in PaleoWest

The Riverside Company has invested in Phoenix-based PaleoWest, a cultural resource management consulting firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Riverside Company, a global private investor focused on the smaller end of the middle market, has invested in PaleoWest, a Phoenix-based cultural resource management consulting firm.

Founded in 2006, PaleoWest is a professional consultancy that assists clients with their need to address federal, state, and local level environmental regulations, typically in support of a wide variety of land development projects such as the permitting of solar and wind generation facilities, housing developments, roads and bridges and other major infrastructure development projects. PaleoWest’s practice focuses on archaeology, historic architecture, paleontology and other related environmental services.

“PaleoWest has significant growth potential thanks to its outstanding management team, regulatory driven demand, and commitment to providing quality service,” said Riverside Managing Partner Loren Schlachet. “We are excited to partner with the PaleoWest team through its next phase of growth.”

PaleoWest is another example of Riverside’s commitment to investing in the Business Services industry. To date, the firm has completed more than 290 investments in the sector and has a team of global experts dedicated to growing companies in this specialization.

“We are excited to welcome Riverside as an investor in PaleoWest,” said Tom Motsinger, Founder & President at PaleoWest. “Riverside’s financial backing combined with their expertise and long-term perspective will enable us to continue to improve our market-leading technology, expand into new service lines and geographies, pursue add-on acquisitions and bring best practices to our sales and marketing efforts.”

“We’re excited to complete this new platform investment,” said Riverside Senior Partner Joe Lee. “Riverside is interested in companies that use technology to improve service quality and compete more effectively. PaleoWest exemplifies this strategy as their use of proprietary technology allows them to perform work more accurately and efficiently.”

Working with Schlachet and Lee on this deal for Riverside were Assistant Vice President Elizabeth Burke, Associate Erin Reger, Operating Partner John Gustafson and Finance Director David Mondrus. Managing Partner, Origination, Jeremy Holland sourced the deal for Riverside.