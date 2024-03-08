Shore Capital-backed Roaming Hunger taps Liberman as CEO

Roaming Hunger is a Los Angeles-based software and services platform for foodservice solutions and experiential marketing activations.

Roaming Hunger, which is backed by Shore Capital, has named Greg Liberman as CEO and a member of the board of directors.

Roaming Hunger is a Los Angeles-based software and services platform for foodservice solutions and experiential marketing activations.

On the appointment, Ross Resnick, founder and executive chairman of Roaming Hunger, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Greg to the Roaming Hunger community. His proven leadership, strategic mindset, and passion for innovation align perfectly with our company’s values and vision in supporting our vendor and customer communities.”

Based in Nashville, Shore Capital invests in the middle market. Shore has approximately $3 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles.