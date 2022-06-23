Software provider Evention snags investment from Equality Asset Management

Evention will continue to be led by its founders and Co-Managing Partners, Mike Baldinger, Erik Nejman and Brian Roth.

Evention was launched in 2004

McDonald Hopkins acted as legal advisor to Evention while Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal advisor to Equality

Equality Asset Management is focused on the technology and tech-enabled services sectors

Equality Asset Management has invested in Chicago-based Evention LLC, a provider of software to hotels, restaurants and retailers. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, Erik Nejman, a co-founder and co-managing partner of Evention, said in a statement: “This partnership allows Evention to continue its mission of empowering our customers with financial and back-office automation. Equality has tremendous experience supporting growth software companies like Evention and we’re excited to welcome them as a partner to our company and to our amazing customers across the globe.”

Evention was founded in 2004 to solve the data and payroll complexities associated with tips and gratuity calculations. Today, the company said it has thousands of customers across verticals utilizing its cloud-based automation solutions for accounting, payroll, and other financial transactions.

Based in Boston, Equality Asset Management is a growth-focused private equity firm focused on the technology and tech-enabled services sectors.