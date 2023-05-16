Software provider Orange Logic picks up investment from Sagemount

The investment will enable Orange Logic to continue evolving its DAM technology and better support marketing and media management teams worldwide.

Bregal Sagemount has made a significant investment in Orange Logic, an Irvine, California-based provider of digital asset management software. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will enable Orange Logic to continue evolving its DAM technology and better support marketing and media management teams worldwide.

On the transaction, Will Breskman, vice president at Sagemount, said in a statement, “As management of digital assets continues to become more complex, solutions like Orange Logic have become increasingly necessary. Karl’s product-led vision and focus on customer satisfaction have put Orange Logic in an incredible position and we’re excited to be able to partner with the company at a pivotal time in its growth trajectory.”

Goodwin Procture advised Sagemount on the transaction while Capstone Partners and Fortis LLP advised Orange Logic.

Orange Logic was founded in 2000 by Karl Facredyn.

Bregal Sagemount has raised more than $6.5 billion of capital. The firm has offices in New York, Palo Alto, and Dallas.