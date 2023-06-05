Stellex-backed Fenix Parts acquires Fox Auto Parts

Fenix was founded in 2014 and currently operates locations in the Northeast, Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest

Fenix Parts, which is backed by Stellex Capital Management, has acquired Belleville, Michigan-based Fox Auto Parts, an automotive recycler and auto repair facility. No financial terms were disclosed.

Fenix Parts is a recycler and reseller of original equipment manufacturer automotive parts.

On the deal, Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Fox and excited about the addition of its experienced and talented team to the Fenix family. This acquisition expands Fenix’s existing footprint in Michigan, adding both full and self-service operations, and adds significant production and distribution capacity.”

Fenix was founded in 2014 and currently operates locations in the Northeast, Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest.

With offices in New York, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and London, Stellex has over $2.6 billion in assets under management.