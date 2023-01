Stone Goff-backed Walker Sands buys B2B demand generation firm KoMarketing

Going forward, KoMarketing will be known as KoMarketing, a Walker Sands company.

Walker Sands was founded in 2001

Stone-Goff Partners invests in lower middle market technology-driven service businesses

Walker Sands, which is backed by Stone-Goff Partners, has acquired Boston-based KoMarketing, a B2B demand generation firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Walker Sands was founded in 2001.

“This is an exciting moment for our entire team,” said Derek Edmond, managing partner at KoMarketing, in a statement. “It is a testament to the tremendous work our team members do every day on behalf of our clients. Joining forces with Walker Sands unlocks new opportunities to raise the bar and do even bigger and better work for the world’s best B2B brands.”

KoMarketing was founded in 2004.

Going forward, KoMarketing will be known as KoMarketing, a Walker Sands company. KoMarketing Managing Partners Derek Edmond and Steven Wells will report to Andrew Cross, president of Walker Sands.

Stone-Goff Partners invests in lower middle market technology-driven service businesses.