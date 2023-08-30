Sycamore Partners rolls out new apparel holding company KnitWell

The company will also continue to provide oversight and shared services to Lane Bryant, a plus-size women's apparel brand.

Sycamore Partners has formed KnitWell Group, a new holding company comprising apparel brands Ann Taylor, LOFT and Talbots.

The company will also continue to provide oversight and shared services to Lane Bryant, a plus-size women’s apparel brand.

Lizanne Kindler, current CEO of Talbots, will lead KnitWell Group as executive chair and CEO.

On the deal, Stefan Kaluzny, a managing director of Sycamore Partners, said in a statement, “Lizanne and the team have done an incredible job over the last decade reviving and growing these iconic American brands, first Talbots and most recently Ann Taylor and LOFT. The consistent and focused approach, which leverages the replicable playbook this team has developed, is laying the foundation of success not only for the brands currently part of the KnitWell portfolio, but also for potential future brands. We look forward to our continued partnership with Lizanne and the entire team.”

Based in New York, Sycamore invests in the retail and consumer sector. The firm was founded in 2011.