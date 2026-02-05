The US MFN clause: What could it mean for PE investment in healthcare?
The US MFN healthcare policy aims to cap US prescription drug prices at the lowest price paid in other developed countries.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The US MFN healthcare policy aims to cap US prescription drug prices at the lowest price paid in other developed countries.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination