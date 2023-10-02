Tiny closes majority acquisition of film platform Letterboxd

Tiny made the investment through its Tiny Fund I

Canadian technology holding company Tiny has completed the majority acquisition of Letterboxd, a global social platform for film discovery and discussion based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Tiny made the investment through its Tiny Fund I.

As part of the deal, Letterboxd agreed to subscribe for 1 million common shares of Tiny at a price of C$3.40 per share, for gross proceeds of C$4.86 million. It is expected to close on or about October 6, 2023.

Letterboxd’s founders will continue to lead the business, while leveraging their partnership with Tiny to accelerate the platform’s growth as it continues to scale.

Founded in 2011 by Matthew Buchanan and Karl von Randow, Letterboxd has experienced significant growth over the past five years, climbing into the top 1,500 websites globally and recently surpassing 10 million members across more than 200+ countries, the company reports. Letterboxd’s members gather to track what they watch, engage in discourse through sharing of reviews and lists, log and rate movies and follow other like-minded cinephiles.

“We’ve been huge fans and users of Letterboxd for a long time and could not be more excited to join forces with Matthew, Karl, and the rest of the team for the long-term,” said Andrew Wilkinson, co-founder of Tiny, in a statement. “Our aim is to make Letterboxd the ultimate destination for anyone looking to discover or discuss movies online. If you’re running out of things to watch, it’s because you haven’t used Letterboxd yet—and we believe that the potential for superior discovery is a large opportunity.”

Based in Victoria, British Columbia, Tiny is focused investing and acquiring majority stakes in businesses operating in digital services, e-commerce and creative sectors.