TPO to acquire Epic Staffing Group

The Pritzker Organization has agreed to acquire Epic Staffing Group, a provider of outsourced employment to the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

The Pritzker Organization has agreed to acquire Epic Staffing Group, a provider of outsourced employment to the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries. No financial terms were disclosed. The transaction is expected to close during the second or third quarter.

PRESS RELEASE

CHICAGO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Epic Staffing Group (“Epic”) and The Pritzker Organization, L.L.C. (“TPO”), the family merchant bank of the Tom Pritzker family, are pleased to announce that affiliates of TPO have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Epic Staffing Group in an all-cash transaction.

Mark Siegel, CEO of Epic, commented, “We are truly excited to be partnering with TPO for the next chapter of Epic’s growth story. We have enjoyed outstanding organic growth, completed several successful acquisitions during our time with Webster Equity Partners, and our business has never been better positioned to help our clients across healthcare, life sciences and schools.”

Larry Tarschis, Managing Director of TPO said, “Epic is exactly the type of company that we look to partner with – a sustainable, growing business with an outstanding management team that is committed to further growth. Mark and his team have done a great job building the Epic platform, and we are very optimistic about the ability of Epic to continue to expand its business through providing high quality service to its existing customers and growing its customer base organically and through further acquisitions.”

The transaction is expected to close during the second or third quarter. Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities have committed to provide financing to support the acquisition.

About Epic Staffing Group

Epic is a diversified national provider of outsourced employment to the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Our staffing verticals include life sciences recruitment process outsourcing, and life sciences consulting, travel nurse jobs, Interim executive placement, travel allied, school special education jobs, therapy and perfusionists, government healthcare staffing, and international clinician placement. Focus is placed on areas where there is significant imbalance of supply and demand, where the Epic business model can add significant value. Additional information can be found at www.EpicStaffingGroup.com.