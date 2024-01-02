TRG taps DeAngelo as partner

DeAngelo is responsible for global investor relations, treasury and operations, and serves as deputy chief operations officer.

Prior to joining TRG in March 2004, DeAngelo was a member of JP Morgan’s EMSTAR team

He started his career in 1999 at Bankers Trust

Founded in 2002, The Rohatyn Group specializes in emerging markets and real assets

The Rohatyn Group has named Michael DeAngelo as partner.

DeAngelo is responsible for global investor relations, treasury and operations, and serves as deputy chief operations officer.

On the appointment. TRG Partner and COO Jay Cohen said in a statement: “We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the partnership. He possesses a strong skill set in process design and implementation, is a talented manager and mentor, and exemplifies TRG’s collaborative, entrepreneurial, and determined culture.”

Prior to joining TRG in March 2004, DeAngelo was a member of JP Morgan’s EMSTAR team. He started his career in 1999 at Bankers Trust.

Founded in 2002, The Rohatyn Group specializes in emerging markets and real assets. The firm is headquartered in New York.