Trilantic North America-backed OLS acquires bulk materials distributor Tahoe Sand & Gravel

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal advisor to OLS

Tahoe Sand & Gravel was founded in 1981 by Steve and Roxanne Harding as a two-person, one truck operation in South Lake Tahoe

Trilantic North America invests in the middle market

Outdoor Living Supply, a portfolio company of Trilantic North America, has acquired Tahoe Sand & Gravel, a distributor of bulk materials, hardscapes and masonry supplies. No financial terms were disclosed.

Tahoe Sand & Gravel was founded in 1981 by Steve and Roxanne Harding as a two-person, one truck operation in South Lake Tahoe.

On the deal, Brian Price, CEO of OLS, said in a statement, “We are excited to welcome Steve, Roxanne and the entire Tahoe Sand & Gravel team to the OLS family of companies. They have built an outstanding family business and their unwavering customer service focus has helped establish them as the area’s go-to resource for bulk, landscape and masonry supplies. Tahoe Sand & Gravel is the perfect complement to our other branches in this market – Parker Hardscapes in Reno, Nevada and The Rock Garden in Truckee, California. I look forward to seeing what this powerful trifecta will be able to accomplish together.”

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal advisor to OLS.

Outdoor Living Supply is a distribution platform for outdoor living products. Outdoor Living Supply launched in partnership with Trilantic North America in late 2020.

Trilantic North America invests in the middle market. Trilantic North America targets the business services and consumer sectors. Trilantic North America has managed six private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $9.9 billion.