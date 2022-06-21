Trive-backed Vitesse Systems buys Custom Microwave Inc

CMi is a provider of passive antennas for critical space and ground applications.

Trive invests in middle-market companies

Trive Capital has acquired Custom Microwave Inc as an add-on for its Vitesse Systems platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

CMi is a provider of high-performance passive antennas that are engineered for critical space and ground applications.

On this deal, David Stinnett, a partner at Trive Capital, said in a public statement: “The proliferation of military and commercial satellites has resulted in increased demand for high performance antennas. The addition of CMi will enable Vitesse to support a broad range of LEO and GEO satellite programs and related ground-based systems.”

Clency Lee-Yow, owner and CEO of CMi, also publicly commented, “Partnering with Vitesse will allow us to gain broader exposure to a more diverse customer set and accelerate growth for CMi. We are excited to be able to support our customers as the demand for next generation communication systems continue to rise.”

Based in Newark, California, Vitesse Systems is a supplier of complex cooling systems and communication hardware used in radar, electronic warfare, and data transmission applications.

Trive Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm that has over $4 billion in regulatory assets under management, according to the firm.