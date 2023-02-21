TSCP invests in eClinical platform OpenClinica

OpenClinica is a provider of electronic data capture, eSource, eCOA/ePRO, randomization, RWD integrations, and analytics and reporting solutions.

Based in St. Louis, TSCP invests in middle market businesses

The private equity firm has managed more than $3.6 billion since being founded in 2000

Thompson Street Capital Partners has made an investment in Waltham, Massachusetts-based OpenClinica, a cloud-first, unified eClinical platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

OpenClinica is a provider of electronic data capture, eSource, eCOA/ePRO, randomization, RWD integrations, and analytics and reporting solutions.

“OpenClinica provides the tools, automation, and resources to facilitate significant opportunities for clinical researchers and make it easier to bring the next iteration of therapeutic and biotechnology discoveries to market,” said Matt Scherrer, managing director at TSCP, in a statement. “TSCP is proud to back Cal, Ben, and their management team to advance their growth and leadership position in eClinical technology, and we look forward to working with them to drive the company’s next phase of growth.”

Based in St. Louis, TSCP invests in middle market businesses. The private equity firm has managed more than $3.6 billion since being founded in 2000.