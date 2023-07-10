TZP Group invests in garbage collection service Trash Butler

Lazard Frères & Co., LLC served as financial advisor to Trash Butler for the transaction.

TZP Group has made an investment in Tampa, Florida-based Trash Butler, a provider of tech-enabled doorstep valet trash and recycling solutions for multi-family apartment communities. No financial terms were disclosed.

Trash Butler was founded by Omar Soliman and Nick Friedman.

“We were immediately impressed with Trash Butler’s strong track record of growth, excellent reputation for quality service, and exceptional management team,” said TZP Partner Erin Edwards in a statement. “The company’s unique value proposition for property managers, asset managers, communities, and residents, combined with their national footprint and scale creates significant opportunities for growth, and TZP is thrilled to partner with Nick, Omar, and the entire Trash Butler team for this next phase of expansion.”

Choon Woo Ha and Nandu Mandalap. Greenberg Traurig LLP and Trenam LLP provided legal counsel to TZP and Trash Butler, respectively. Lazard Frères & Co., LLC served as financial advisor to Trash Butler for the transaction.

Founded in 2007, TZP Group has approximately $2 billion across its family of funds.