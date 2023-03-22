Vertu Capital secures C$300m in final close of inaugural fund

Other investors in Fund I include BDC Capital, BMO Capital Partners, BMO Global Asset Management, CIBC and Export Development Canada

Vertu Capital, a Canadian private equity firm specializing in enterprise software companies, has closed its inaugural fund, raising more than C$300 million. It exceeded its original hardcap.

Vertu Partners Fund I’s limited partners include New York State Common Retirement Fund, BDC Capital, BMO Capital Partners, BMO Global Asset Management, CIBC and Export Development Canada.

Vertu was founded in 2017 by Lisa Melchior, a former managing director at OMERS Private Equity.

“This is an exciting time to be in the market with new capital to deploy. The current vintage of mid-sized software businesses is well-positioned to differentiate themselves in the current market, and we are actively sourcing those well-run, profitable enterprises that are primed to scale,” said Vertu founder and Managing Partner Melchior, in a statement. “Our investors share our vision and belief in our team and strategy, and we are deeply gratified to have such impressive and well-regarded LPs in our inaugural fund.”

Fund I has already closed two deals: critical communications tech provider Dejero, backed in 2021 via a C$60 million minority recap led by Vertu, and B2B intelligent content platform PathFactory, which secured an investment the same year.