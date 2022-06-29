Vestar sells Mercury Healthcare to WebMD Health Corp

WebMD Health Corp is a provider of health information services for consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals.

Vestar Capital Partners has sold Mercury Healthcare, a technology and data analytics company, to WebMD Health Corp. No financial terms were disclosed.

Owned by Internet Brands, WebMD is a provider of health information services for consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals.

On the sale, Norm Alpert, founding partner, co-president and healthcare at Vestar, said in a statement: “Vestar is proud to have supported the transformation of Healthgrades and Mercury over the last decade as they have become true leaders in consumer and b2b healthcare engagement. Vestar targets innovative companies at the forefront of enabling patients, providers, and payers to make better informed decisions that improve the cost and quality of care.”

Mercury Healthcare is a technology and data analytics company that empowers healthcare organizations to engage consumers and optimize provider relationships to accelerate growth.

Vestar Capital Partners invests in the middle-market. The private equity firm focuses on consumer, business and technology services and healthcare sectors. Since its inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 88 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion.