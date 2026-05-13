William Blair seeks expertise via Inner Circle Sports acquisition amid M&A boom
'Inner Circle comes in with real expertise in valuations around sports franchises,' said William Blair's Matthew Zimmer.
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'Inner Circle comes in with real expertise in valuations around sports franchises,' said William Blair's Matthew Zimmer.
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