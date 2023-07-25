Wind Point-backed FreshEdge scoops up wholesale produce distributor Sirna & Sons

- Wind Point Partners acquired FreshEdge in October 2022
- Based in Chicago, Wind Point Partners invests in the middle market
- The private equity firm has approximately $6 billion in assets under management
FreshEdge, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, acquired Sirna & Sons, an Ohio-based distributor of wholesale produce and fresh food. No financial terms were disclosed.
Based in Indianapolis, FreshEdge is a distributor of fresh food.
Since 1939, Sirna & Sons and the Sirna family have been serving a range of foodservice customers throughout Ohio, Central Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia.
On the deal, Joe Lawler, managing director with Wind Point Partners, said in a statement, “Sirna & Sons is an exciting strategic acquisition that expands FreshEdge’s footprint in the Midwest and enhances its fresh-cut capacity, which are both critical elements of our value creation plan. We look forward to continuing to support the M&A effort alongside management.”
