Wind Point-backed FreshEdge scoops up wholesale produce distributor Sirna & Sons

FreshEdge, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, acquired Sirna & Sons, an Ohio-based distributor of wholesale produce and fresh food. No financial terms were disclosed.

Since 1939, Sirna & Sons and the Sirna family have been serving a range of foodservice customers throughout Ohio, Central Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia.

On the deal, Joe Lawler, managing director with Wind Point Partners, said in a statement, “Sirna & Sons is an exciting strategic acquisition that expands FreshEdge’s footprint in the Midwest and enhances its fresh-cut capacity, which are both critical elements of our value creation plan. We look forward to continuing to support the M&A effort alongside management.”

Wind Point Partners acquired FreshEdge in October 2022 in partnership with CEO Steve Grinstead and President & COO Greg Corsaro.

Based in Chicago, Wind Point Partners invests in the middle market. The private equity firm has approximately $6 billion in assets under management. Wind Point targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors.