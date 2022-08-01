Wind Point-backed Vertex acquires construction management consultant Fulcrum

EFCG served as financial advisor to Vertex on this recent acquisition.

Vertex, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, has acquired Fulcrum LLC, a construction management consulting services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The addition of Fulcrum to our team will not only enhance our project advisory practice, but also expand our resources in key markets,” said Bill McConnell PE, CEO of Vertex, in a statement. “This partnership was a fit from the start based on the alignment of our respective cultures. Moreover, Fulcrum’s staff members will have an opportunity for further growth by adding expert support for our surety work and other service areas where we have regional staffing gaps.”

Fulcrum is Vertex’s second acquisition since partnering with Wind Point in August of 2021. EFCG served as the financial advisor to Vertex on this recent acquisition.

Established in 2009, Fulcrum is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Based in Chicago, Wind Point Partners has about $4 billion in assets under management.

Wind Point invests in middle market businesses. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors.