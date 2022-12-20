Wynnchurch-backed Appvion acquires manufacturer Decorative Films

This deal follows Wynnchurch’s investment in Nekoosa Coated Products LLC in November 2022.

Decorative Films was founded in 1979 as a glass coating company

Wynnchurch Capital targets the middle market

Wynnchurch has $5.3 billion of regulatory assets under management

Appvion, a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital, has acquired Maryland-based Decorative Films LLC, a maker of adhesive decorative, privacy, and functional window films. No financial terms were disclosed.

This deal follows Wynnchurch’s investment in Nekoosa Coated Products LLC in November 2022. Nekoosa is a provider of engineered materials in application tapes, specialty synthetics, pressure sensitive films, and sheeted digital and offset grade carbonless paper.

“We are excited to partner with the Decorative Films team as we continue building the Appvion platform and increase our value proposition to customers,” said Greg Gleason, a managing partner at Wynnchurch in a statement.

Decorative Films was founded in 1979 as a glass coating company.

Wynnchurch Capital was established in 1999. The firm targets the middle market. Wynnchurch has $5.3 billion of regulatory assets under management.