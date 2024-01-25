Yellow Wood-backed Suave acquires ChapStick; aerospace parts PE deals take flight

Good morning, Hubsters. Michael Schoeck here with the Thursday Wire.

Blackstone reported earnings today, and president Jonathan Gray suggests the dealmaking logjam may be lifting. Now feels “like something of an inflection point,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

Today, we’re looking at aerospace aftermarket parts investments. PE firms have made investments in parts and equipment manufacturers providers, as Obey Martin Manayiti notes this week in an interview with Core Industrial Partners.

Grab the popcorn, because Iris Dorbian has an interview with AUA Private Equity Partners on the mid market sponsor’s recent acquisition of Weaver Popcorn.

Last, we’ll hear from public relations firm H/Advisors Abernathy, which published its juicy annual “M&A Leaks Report.”

But before we get to all that, let’s take a look at a compelling consumer brand deal just announced this morning.

Remember “Suzy ChapStick”?

ChapStick, the classic lip balm promoted by ski champ Suzy Chaffee, has returned to US ownership.

Yellow Wood Partners portfolio company Suave Brands today announced the acquisition of ChapStick, which is based in Richmond, Virginia, from UK-based Haleon, in a transaction worth about $430 million.

As part of the deal, set to close in the first half of the year, Haleon will retain a minority stake in Suave Brands valued at $80 million. ChapStick generated £112 million ($142.5 million) in revenue in 2023.

“ChapStick is the #1 lip care brand in the mass, drug, food and convenience store channels,” said Dana Schmaltz, a partner at Boston-based Yellow Wood Partners, in a release. “Chapstick products are purchased by one out of every five households in the US.”

Cash proceeds from the sale will be used by Haleon to de-lever its balance sheet of 3x debt to adjusted EBITDA during 2024, according to the release.

ChapStick is Yellow Wood’s fifth corporate carveout transaction in the past four years.

Suave Brands was founded in 2023 from Yellow Wood’s acquisition of the brand from consumer products giant Unilever.

Aerospace aftermarket

Post-pandemic air travel is attracting PE firms such as Core Industrial Partners to invest in the aftermarket sector for the aviation industry. Earlier this month Core made a platform investment in Aviation Concepts, a provider of rotatable components to the aftermarket commercial aviation industry.

“Since the pandemic has waned, air traffic has significantly rebounded,” managing partner John May said. “We are seeing near record highs of new production orders for aircraft.”

The demand for used serviceable materials is expected to grow by double digits in the next five to seven years, said May. This growth, together with maintenance, repair and overhaul, “is expected to significantly” continue as new planes come online.

Major aircraft manufacturers are dealing with production backlogs, added May, and this opens opportunities for companies like Aviation Concepts. “The focus by the manufacturers is to meet production quotas as well as the continued demand for refurbishing existing aircraft,” he said.

As more people travel for business and leisure, demand for air travel is expected to continue growing. But air cargo is another opportunity for Aviation Concepts.

“There have been some supply chain constraints that will drive continued use of used serviceable materials,” said May. “If you look at the new generation of aircraft and difficulties of getting those off production lines or situations where we see some different aircraft models being grounded because of issues – all of that are tailwinds that largely help this type of business.”

Weaver Popcorn

My colleague Iris Dorbian interviewed AUA Private Equity Partners about the PE sponsor’s flavor profile for family-operated businesses, including Van Buren, Indiana-based Weaver Popcorn, a multi-generational popcorn snack company formed in 1928.

“This is a great family business, and that’s our sweet spot,” Andy Unanue, co-founder and managing partner of AUA told Iris. “It’s working with families and helping them achieve their goals through a transition. We have the toolkit and have been extremely successful in the past and will continue to do this the next 20 years.”

Weaver reached an inflection point before AUA entered the scene. There was no succession plan beyond the current fourth generation managing the company. Weaver needed guidance and support.

“They decided it was the right time to find a partner to come in to provide liquidity for the succession plan for the business and incentivize the management team to take Weaver to the next level,” said David Benyaminy, a partner and co-founder of AUA, who sourced and led the deal.

With professional services giant EY acting as an intermediary, AUA was introduced to Weaver. Given AUA’s innate expertise with family businesses, EY thought the PE firm would be the perfect fit for the Weaver family, which wanted to retain some ownership and have a say moving forward.

Although there were other bidders, AUA quickly won Weaver over.

“Our reputation was right for the family,” recalled Benyaminy. “We spent some time getting to know them and touring the facilities. We brought with us one of our operating partners who had experience in popcorn to help us vet the opportunity.”

Scoop this!

This week H/Advisors Abernathy published its fourth annual “M&A Leaks” report, which tracks the deal flow of M&A deals to be leaked in the news before deal announcements. Despite about 100 fewer $1 billion and up M&A deals in 2023, the deal market slowdown spurred only 24% of announced transactions to be leaked by news outlets.

PE deals followed the same general trend, with 27% of PE deals leaking to the media compared to 24% of transactions overall, H/Advisors noted. The average deal size for a leaked PE transaction was $2.97 billion, significantly lower than the overall average deal size of $3.99 billion in 2023.

More findings from H/Advisors’ M&A leaks report can be found here.

That’s it for me this week. Obey Martin Manayiti will be back with you tomorrow for the Friday Wire.