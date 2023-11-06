Z Capital-backed Eppinger appoints Smith as CFO

Eppinger is a maker of highly engineered OEM and aftermarket CNC tooling products and precision automation solutions.

Eppinger Technologies, a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, the private equity fund management arm of Z Capital Group, has named Chris Smith as chief financial officer.

Most recently, Smith held a number of senior global leadership roles at Colson Medical, a Marmon Holdings/Berkshire Hathaway company, over an eight-year span. Prior to Colson Medical, Smith served as vice president, finance and chief financial officer of Acumed LLC. His career also includes financial leadership roles at Colson Group Holdings, AMTEC Precision Products, and Deloitte.

“We are excited to welcome Chris to the team and look forward to benefitting from his multifaceted global financial leadership experience and expertise implementing highly successful operational and strategic business initiatives on a global scale,” said Jason Struthers, CEO of Eppinger Technologies in a statement. “With the completion of our recent acquisition of TTG, Eppinger is well positioned to continue to scale our business and capture long-term growth opportunities.”

ZCG has approximately $7 billion of assets under management.