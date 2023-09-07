ZMC acquires special event service firm InProduction from Dubin Clark

TD Cowen acted as financial advisor to InProduction and Dubin Clark on the deal

Dubin Clark targets branded niche manufacturing and specialty services companies with at least $10 million in sales

Founded in 2001, ZMC invests in media, entertainment, communications, and technology enterprises

Dubin Clark has sold Chicago-based InProduction, a special event service company, to ZMC Management. No financial terms were disclosed.

Dubin Clark launched the InProduction platform in June 2015.

On the deal, Brent Paris, a managing partner at Dubin Clark, said in a statement, “We could not be prouder of the outcome at InProduction. During our partnership, we were able to integrate four add-on acquisitions, drive market leadership, and position the company for significant growth while navigating through the pandemic. We would like to thank Jason Tedrow and the entire team for their leadership and contribution to a great result.”

