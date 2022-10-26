ZMC invests in digital marketing firm Wpromote

Canaccord Genuity served as financial advisor to Wpromote and Shamrock Capital while Sheppard Mullin served as legal advisor.

ZMC has made an investment in Wpromote, a digital marketing agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

Wpromote was founded in 2001.

“We have been thematically focused on the increasing criticality and complexity of performance marketing,” said Ripan Kadakia, a partner at ZMC. “As the digital ecosystem continues to evolve, marketers have increasingly looked to companies like Wpromote to handle the most complex marketing initiatives through a combination of technology and domain expertise.”

Canaccord Genuity served as financial advisor to Wpromote and Shamrock Capital in connection with the transaction and Sheppard Mullin served as legal advisor. Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor and Garros Group acted as financial advisor to ZMC.

Based in New York City, ZMC invests in the media and communications industry.