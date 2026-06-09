‘Zombie’ funds surpass $1trn five years ahead of schedule – TREO
The percentage of global PE assets that have been held for more than seven years now represents a fifth of the total.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The percentage of global PE assets that have been held for more than seven years now represents a fifth of the total.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination