5CP-backed Radon acquires Premier Imaging Medical Systems

Radon Medical Imaging, which is backed by 5th Century Partners, has acquired Rome, Georgia-based Premier Imaging Medical Systems, a provider of maintenance services and sales for new, used and refurbished imaging and biomedical equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

Charleston, West Virginia-based Radon is a medical imaging equipment maintenance and repair services company.

“We’ve been partnering with Premier for more than 20 years and are thrilled to formalize our relationship and officially welcome them to the Radon family,” said Anthony Border, CEO at Radon, in a statement. “Robin West has been a fantastic leader who has helped build Premier’s reputation for delivering high quality products, and his team of engineers are some of the best in the industry. We’re proud to have them on board for this next step on our journey.”

Robin West, CEO and owner of Premier, will join the Radon leadership team.

Radon assembles, sells, refurbishes, repairs and services medical imaging equipment across 10 different modalities, such as PET/CT, MRI and X-Ray equipment, among others.

The Premier transaction closed in November 2022 and is Radon's first add-on acquisition. In September 2022, 5th Century Partners partnered with Radon to recapitalize the company. DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Radon. Avante Capital Partners provided debt financing to support the transaction.

Radon was founded in 1976.

5CP invests in middle-market companies in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors.