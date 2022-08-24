Aurora completes acquisition of waste management firm Sharps

As a result of the deal's closing, Sharps has ceased trading on the NASDAQ, effective August 23, 2022, and has become a privately-held company.

Aurora Capital Partners has completed its take-private buyout of Houston-based Sharps, a provider of comprehensive waste management solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to add Sharps’ industry-leading solutions to our medical waste platform,” said Andrew Wilson, a partner at Aurora, in a statement. “In addition to creating the industry’s leading mail-back solution and a growing route-based service, the Company’s management team was early to identify the need for reliable, controlled disposal of unused medication, establishing Sharps as a pioneer in the sector. We look forward to partnering with the team to capitalize on our platform and selectively pursue add-on acquisitions.”

As a result of the deal’s closing, Sharps has ceased trading on the NASDAQ, effective August 23, 2022, and has become a privately-held company.

The transaction marks the fifth Aurora investment specifically within the medical waste management space.

Stifel served as financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor to Aurora. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as financial advisor and Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP acted as legal advisor to Sharps. Antares arranged the debt financing for the transaction.

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading Los Angeles-based private equity firm with over $4.5 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1991, the firm focuses principally on control investments in middle-market companies.