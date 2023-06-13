Abacus backs WestView’s recap of Triple Crown Consulting

Also, Abacus Finance Group made an equity co-investment in Triple Crown Consulting.

Abacus Finance Group has provided senior secured credit facilities to support WestView Capital Partners‘ growth recapitalization of Triple Crown Consulting.

Also, Abacus Finance Group made an equity co-investment in Triple Crown Consulting. No financial terms were disclsoed.

Austin-based Triple Crown is a provider of engineering talent for semiconductor hardware, embedded systems, and software.

“As they have in the past, Abacus provided us with the assurance we were looking for to close the transaction in a timely manner. Their speed and flexibility are reasons we continue to grow the partnership between our two firms,” said WestView Capital Partners Principal Kevin Twomey in a statement.

Legal counsel was provided to Abacus by Goulston & Storrs, PC.

Based in Boston, WestView Capital Partners is focused on middle market growth companies and manages $2.7 billion in capital across five funds.

Abacus Finance is a direct lender that backs lower middle-market companies across diverse industries.