Abacus supports Eureka’s recap of Advertiser Perceptions

Abacus Finance Group has provided credit facilities to back Eureka Equity Partners’ recapitalization of Advertiser Perceptions. No financial terms were disclosed.

In addition to serving as administrative agent and sole lender on the financing, Abacus made an equity co-investment in Advertiser Perceptions.

Founded in 2002, Advertiser Perceptions is a provider of market intelligence and analysis to the media, advertising, and ad tech industries.

“Abacus provided us with tremendous support early on in this transaction and fully delivered on their promise to provide seamless execution,” said Lisa Millhauser, a principal at Eureka Equity Partners, in a statement. “We are excited to be partnering with Abacus in support of Advertiser Perception’s continued growth.”

Legal counsel was provided to Abacus by Goulston & Storrs, PC.

Eureka Equity Partners targets a number of sectors that include business services, health care services, specialty industrials and consumer products. The private equity firm invests in the lower middle market.