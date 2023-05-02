Abacus supports LFM-backed Accelevation’s acquisition of Workplace Modular Systems

Springboro, Ohio-based Accelevation is a group of manufacturing companies serving the data center, electric vehicle and robotic markets.

Abacus was administrative agent and lead arranger on the financing

Legal counsel was provided to Abacus by Goulston & Storrs, PC

Based in Nashville, LFM Capital targets U.S.-based lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services companies

Abacus Finance Group provided credit facilities to back Accelevation’s acquisition of Londonderry, New Hampshire-based Workplace Modular Systems, a maker of workstations. No financial terms were disclosed.

Accelevation is a portfolio company of LFM Capital.

Abacus was administrative agent and lead arranger on the financing.

“As in past transactions, the Abacus team served up fast and efficient execution,” said LFM Capital Managing Director Chris Lin, in a statement.

Springboro, Ohio-based Accelevation is a group of manufacturing companies serving the data center, electric vehicle and robotic markets.

Legal counsel was provided to Abacus by Goulston & Storrs, PC.

Based in Nashville, LFM Capital targets U.S.-based lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services companies.

Founded in 2011, Abacus Finance is a direct lender.