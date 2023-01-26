Abacus supports recapitalization of SFEP-backed SV Labs

SV Labs is a contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in beauty and personal care products.

Goulston & Storrs, PC provided legal counsel to Abacus on the transaction

Abacus Finance Group has provided $50 million in credit facilities to back the recapitalization of SV Labs, a portfolio company of San Francisco Equity Partners.

SV Labs is a contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in beauty and personal care products.

“This was our first transaction with the Abacus team,” said SFEP Partner David Mannix, in a statement, “and they lived up to their reputation. They were able to provide assurance of moving quickly and showed real flexibility during negotiations.”

Abacus team members involved in the transaction included Seth Friedman and Austin Rendell. Legal counsel was provided to Abacus by Goulston & Storrs, PC.

San Francisco Equity Partners invests in lower middle market businesses across the consumer sector value chain.

Direct lender Abacus Finance focuses on private equity/family office-sponsored, lower middle-market companies across diverse industries. Since Abacus’s inception in 2011, it has closed over $3 billion in financings.