Abry-backed Recovery Point Systems taps Dziak as board exec chair

He is the former executive vice president of global products and chief strategy officer at Sungard Availability Services and chief operating officer of Apcela

Dziak also held executive-level leadership positions with Accenture, Neustar Inc., Sprint Nextel, and MCI Communications

Currently, Abry manages over $5 billion of capital across its active funds.

Recovery Point Systems, which is backed by Abry Partners, has named Jack Dziak as executive chair of the board of directors.

Based in Germantown, Maryland, Recovery Point Systems is a provider of cloud-based business resilence services.

Dziak is CEO of Dziak Advisory Services LLC, an advisory firm that provides strategic, financial, and technology consulting to digital infrastructure, software and services industries and their investors. Previous C-suite experience includes executive vice president of global products and chief strategy officer at Sungard Availability Services and chief operating officer of Apcela, a managed network and SD-WAN services provider. Dziak also held executive-level leadership positions with Accenture, Neustar Inc., Sprint Nextel, and MCI Communications.

“Jack’s experience leading advanced hybrid IT infrastructure and security service companies provides Recovery Point with strong strategic leadership and operational experience to support our executive team and deliver on our next phase of growth,” said Tony Rossabi, CEO of Recovery Point Systems, in a statement.

Since its founding in 1989, Abry has completed over $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5 billion of capital across its active funds.