Abry Partners invests in newly formed fire protection provider Better Protection

Abry Partners has made an investment in Better Protection, a newly launched commercial fire protection provider servicing fire detection, alarm and suppression systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

Matt Palas founded Assurant Fire Protection in 2017, and acquired Complete Fire Pump Services in 2020. Palas will continue to be a part of the management team of Better Protection. Xtreme Fire Protection was started in 2008 by Jim O’Malley, who will continue to be a part of the Better Protection management team.

Better Protection will be led by CEO Don Mershon. He previously founded, owned, and operated Nexus Engineering.

On the Abry investment, Mershon said in a statement, “Partnering with Abry Partners makes the deal even better because Abry is a premier private equity firm that has closed over $90 billion in transactions and has successfully grown strategic industry leading companies.”

Founded in 1989, Abry Partners manages over $5 billion of capital across its active funds.