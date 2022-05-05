Return to search
News Briefs

Accel-KKR Credit Partners targets $350m for sophomore credit fund

Accel-KKR Credit Partners is seeking to raise $350 million for its second credit fund, according to an SEC filing.

By
Iris Dorbian
-

Accel-KKR Credit Partners is seeking to raise $350 million for its second credit fund, according to an SEC filing. Accel-KKR Credit Partners provides debt financing to software businesses.

Source: SEC filing