Accel-KKR Credit Partners targets $350m for sophomore credit fund

Accel-KKR Credit Partners is seeking to raise $350 million for its second credit fund, according to an SEC filing. Accel-KKR Credit Partners provides debt financing to software businesses.
Source: SEC filing
