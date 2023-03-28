Accel-KKR invests in global expansion plans of StoreForce

StoreForce offers a suite of data-driven tools that help specialty retailers simplify store operations, engage employees and drive more sales.

Accel-KKR has secured a significant investment in StoreForce, a Toronto-based provider of innovative tools for managing specialty retail stores. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Established in 2010, StoreForce offers a suite of data-driven tools that help specialty retailers simplify store operations, engage employees and drive more sales. With customers such as Asics, Crate & Barrel, Lids, Lacoste, Tory Burch, The Body Shop and Timberland, it serves specialty retailers in 60 countries.

The company is led by co-founder and CEO Dave Loat.

The proceeds of Accel-KKR’s investment will allow StoreForce to further expand its footprint in global markets, including North America, Europe, Australia, South Africa and Asia. This will be done through organic growth and acquisition opportunities.

“StoreForce presents an excellent investment opportunity with its potential for product-led growth, complemented by a sound M&A strategy,” said Phil Cunningham, managing director at Accel-KKR, iin a statement. “In the current dynamic market, StoreForce’s offerings have the potential to provide specialty retailers with a competitive edge and drive rapid sales growth.”

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused private equity firm with $18 billion of cumulative capital commitments. It is headquartered in Menlo Park, with additional offices in Atlanta, London, and Mexico City.