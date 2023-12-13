Accel-KKR invests in healthcare tech company Ntracts

The investment will help Ntracts accelerate its go-to-market strategies and continue product development.

Brentwood Capital Advisors acted as financial advisor to Ntracts

Based in Menlo Park, California, Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market tech companies

Accel-KKR has 19 billion in cumulative capital commitments

Accel-KKR has made a significant investment in Ntracts, a Chattanooga, Tennessee-based contract lifecycle management solution for healthcare organizations. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will help Ntracts accelerate its go-to-market strategies and continue product development.

“We are excited to partner with Ntracts and support their growth as they continue to innovate and drive value for their customers,” said Phil Cunningham, managing ndirector at Accel-KKR in a statement. “Ntracts’ contract management software is a powerful tool that can help healthcare organizations of all sizes manage their contracts more efficiently and effectively.”

Brentwood Capital Advisors acted as financial advisor to Ntracts.

Based in Menlo Park, California, Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market tech companies. Accel-KKR has 19 billion in cumulative capital commitments.