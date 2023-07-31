ACG appoints Baxter as CEO

Baxter will be succeeding CFO Lisa Harris, who has served as interim CEO of ACG

Association for Corporate Growth, a Chicago-based network of middle-market deal-makers, has named Brent Baxter as CEO.

His appointment becomes effective July 31, 2023.

Baxter will be succeeding CFO Lisa Harris, who has served as interim CEO of ACG. Baxter served as ACG chairman in 2021 and has been a member of the executive committee for the past six years – four years with the office of the chair, and two years as finance chair.

“Brent has played a vital role in the success of ACG for many years, and has a deep familiarity with ACG’s strategic plan, leadership and staff, member segments and, most importantly, actionable areas for growth,” said AGC Chairman Christine Nowaczyk in a statement. “He not only embodies the values of ACG but also brings a fresh perspective and innovative ideas. With his experience and passion, we have full confidence that Brent will further enhance ACG’s global reputation as a hub for middle-market growth, dealmaking, and thought leadership.”

Baxter comes to ACG most recently from Nolan & Associates where he has been managing director since 2019. Prior to joining Nolan, he spent 18 years as managing director of a St. Louis independent investment bank.