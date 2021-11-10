Achieve Partners buys Metmox

Achieve Partners has acquired Metmox, a provider of managed cybersecurity and network services to Fortune 500 companies. No financial terms were disclosed. CEO ally Inc was sell-side advisor to Metmox on the deal.

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) NOVEMBER 09, 2021

CEO ally, Inc. served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Chicago Area based Metmox, Inc. in its recent sale to Achieve Partners, LLC, a capital market company headquartered in New York, providing venture capital and private equity funds.

A well-established provider of Managed Cyber Security and Network Services to Fortune 500 companies, with strong cybersecurity capability and cutting edge tools and expertise, Metmox will also lead Achieve Partners’ initiative to develop a large-scale cybersecurity apprenticeship program that will prepare entry-level talent to succeed in cybersecurity careers with apprentices transitioning to full-time roles with Metmox and its clients.

Jay Joshi, Managing Partner, CEO ally, said, “Achieve Partners’ philosophy around acquisitions of businesses in talent constrained markets and Metmox’s capabilities in the cyber-security domain are an exceptionally good match. Seeing Metmox’s management team closely engaged with Achieve Partners even before closing to create value was very satisfying to us.”

About Achieve Partners Management, LLC:

Achieve Partners is engineering the future of learning and earning by investing in cutting edge technologies and novel business models to bolster skill development and secure the future of work for millions of Americans. By harnessing digital transformation to build new models for learning and new pathways to good jobs, we can level the playing field, dramatically improve socioeconomic mobility, and rekindle the American Dream. For more information, please visit http://www.achievepartners.com

About Metmox, Inc.:

Metmox is a next generation Managed Security and Network Solutions Provider delivering meaningful outcomes to secure customers through technology innovation and investing in talent, paired with an extreme focus on customer satisfaction. As the pace of change accelerates, our tools and expertise build custom-tailored methods to cyber-secure Metmox clients. Metmox is ranked as one of the top security operations providers in the world by MSSP Alert’s Top 250 list in 2020. Metmox is a security and compliance leader and COMMITTED TO EARNING YOUR TRUST. For more information, please visit: http://www.metmox.com