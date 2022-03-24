ACP acquires Anchor Rubber Products as an add-on

Align Capital Partners has acquired Anchor Rubber Products as an add-on for portfolio company Marco Rubber & Plastics. No financial terms were disclosed. Based in Newington, Connecticut, Anchor is a provider of O-rings, gaskets and other specialty rubber products.

CLEVELAND and DALLAS, March 25, 2022 – Align Capital Partners (“ACP”) announced today the closing of its second strategic add-on for Marco Rubber & Plastics (“Marco” or the “Company”). Headquartered in Newington, CT, Anchor Rubber Products (“Anchor”) is a value-added provider of O-rings, gaskets and other specialty rubber products sold across a diverse set of end markets.

Operating under the leadership of second-generation family owner Mike Shannon, Anchor currently services customers within various industrial end markets. Founded three decades ago by Bob Shannon, Anchor has grown to service customers throughout the Northeastern United States.

This acquisition further expands Marco’s specialty product offering of custom gaskets and O-rings while also increasing the Company’s leadership position within North America. “Over the years, Bob and Mike have built a great reputation as a trusted source for performance-oriented seals and rubber products to their customers,” said Marco CEO Marty Daley. “I am excited to welcome Anchor to the Marco family, and I look forward introducing Anchor’s customers to Marco.”

All of Anchor’s specialty products will be integrated into Marco’s proprietary software platform which links its global supply network with more than 3,000 material formulations, over one million SKUs and thousands of customers.

ACP acquired a majority stake in Marco Rubber & Plastics in February 2020 and then completed its first strategic add-on of Premiere Precision Components in December 2020. Marco will continue to pursue strategic add-on acquisitions to augment the Company’s current product offering and distribution reach. ACP Managing Partner Chris Jones, Operating Partner Bill White, Principal Matt Iodice and Senior Associate Walker Tiller worked alongside Marco Management on the transaction.

About Marco Rubber & Plastics

Over the last 40 years, Marco has evolved to a tech-enabled, independent solutions provider delivering high-performance specialty rubber, plastic and metal components to a diverse set of end markets around the world. Today, the Marco team leverages cutting-edge technology to help its customers quickly source their most demanding sealing and precision component parts. Marco delivers competitive advantage by providing customers high levels of service, technical expertise and digital tools to ensure they choose the right product for their specific application need. For more information, visit marcorubber.com.

About Align Capital Partners

Align Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to create shared success. ACP manages $775 million in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle market companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management, employees and the firm’s investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing and distribution sectors. For more information, visit aligncp.com.