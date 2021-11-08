ACP-backed E Source buys Cairn ERA

E Source, which is backed by Align Capital Partners, has acquired Boulder, Colorado-based Cairn ERA, a market intelligence firm specializing in battery storage. No financial terms were disclosed.

CLEVELAND and DALLAS, November 9, 2021 – Align Capital Partners’ (“ACP”) utility market intelligence, data science and consulting platform E Source has acquired Cairn ERA (“Cairn”). Founded in 2015 by Sam Jaffe, Cairn is a global market intelligence firm specializing in battery storage. Cairn expands E Source’s existing subscription and consulting services through a robust contextual understanding of the battery storage environment, competitive landscape, existing market dynamics and technological disruptions to help its clients make data-driven decisions.

“Cairn ERA, a leader in battery technology information, helps early adopters make good, data-driven decisions,” said E Source CEO Ted Schultz. “We’re staying on the forefront of this movement by expanding the relationship with Cairn’s existing client base and bringing that team’s expertise and practical experience to our clients. We aim to accelerate the adoption of this game-changing technology.”

Headquartered in Boulder, CO, Cairn serves clients throughout the battery and energy supply chain, including electric utilities, energy developers and international corporations. Fueled by the decarbonization of the grid and acceleration of electric vehicle adoption, access to battery and energy storage data and resources is valuable as utilities seek to scale power infrastructure to meet the demand of next generation energy sources.

“Joining E Source and serving the utility space feels like coming home,” says Sam Jaffe, CEO of Cairn ERA. “Renewables are disrupting the utility model and batteries are part of the solution. With the combined strength of E Source and Cairn, we can unlock the ability for utilities to cut out the intermediary and lead in a way that was not historically possible.”

“Utilities and cities are hungry for the analytics, expert guidance and precise information related to this quickly evolving area,” said Rob Langley, ACP Managing Partner. “It’s incredibly exciting that E Source can now offer a data-intensive solution into the dynamic battery industry.”

ACP acquired E Source in June of 2019 and has greatly expanded the platform through seven add-on acquisitions to date. Operating Partner Dave Perotti, Principal Matt Iodice and Associate Scott Robbins worked alongside Mr. Langley on the transaction.

About E Source

For over 35 years, E Source has been providing market research, data science and consulting services to more than 500 utilities, municipalities and their partners. This guidance helps their clients advance their energy solutions and enhance customer relationships, while becoming more innovative and responsive in the rapidly evolving market. For more information, visit esource.com.