ACP-backed E Source buys utility insights firm DEFG

- ACP acquired E Source in June of 2019
- ACP Managing Partner Rob Langley, Operating Partner Dave Perotti, Principal Matt Iodice and Associate Scott Robbins worked alongside management on the transaction
- Ted Schultz serves as CEO of E Source
E Source, which is backed by Align Capital Partners, has acquired Distributed Energy Financial Group, an utility customer research and advisory firm. No financial terms were disclosed.
E Source is an utility market intelligence, data science and solution services firm.
“Our mission is to build a sustainable future in partnership with utilities. One of the critical components of a sustainable utility is equity,” says Ted Schultz, CEO of E Source, in a statement. “Although we’ve been helping utilities with energy equity for several years, bringing in DEFG’s expertise positions E Source as the energy equity leader for utilities. DEFG’s work in pre-pay, low- and moderate-income customer service and customer experience has set the standard in our industry.”
