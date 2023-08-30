ACP-backed Marco Rubber & Plastics acquires manufacturer American Seal & Packing

AS&P was founded by owner and President David Steadman in 1989, who will remain involved during the transition

Marco Rubber & Plastics, which is backed by Align Capital Partners, has acquired Santa Ana, California-based American Seal & Packing, a distributor of specialty O-rings, seals, gaskets and vee packing. No financial terms were disclosed.

Marco is a custom sealing solutions provider.

AS&P was founded by owner and President David Steadman in 1989, who will remain involved during the transition.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Marco, a market leader that shares AS&P’s vision of delivering high quality products and customer service, and that recognizes the potential of e-commerce in our industry,” said Steadman in a statement.

ACP acquired a majority stake in Marco Rubber & Plastics in February 2020.

Align Capital Partners manages $1.5 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas.