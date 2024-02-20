ACP sells energy services firm SEAM Group to ABB

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

Align Capital Partners has sold SEAM Group, a Beachwood, Ohio-based energy services firm, to ABB. No financial terms were disclosed.

ACP’s initial investment in the SEAM Group platform came via the acquisition of Lewellyn Technology in 2017.

“I am incredibly proud of the team at SEAM Group and the business transformation that occurred over the span of our partnership,” said Chris Jones, co-founder and managing partner at ACP in a statement. “Together with management, we more than tripled employee headcount to support an expanded service offering designed to help customers increase safety and reliability in their organizations.”

Lincoln International LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC acted as financial advisors to SEAM Group while Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP served as legal counsel.

Headquartered in Switzerland, ABB is a power and electric equipment supplier.

With offices in Cleveland and Dallas, ACP targets the lower middle market. ACP manages $1.5 billion in committed capital.