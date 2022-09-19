Adams Street taps Pando as CTO

Pando has overseen the build-out of front office investment and CRM systems, as well as back-office operations, reporting, and risk management systems.

Adams Street Partners has named Alicia Pando as chief technology officer. Pando has overseen the build-out of front office investment and CRM systems, as well as back-office operations, reporting, and risk management systems. Pando will continue to lead the development of Adams Street’s data, applications, infrastructure, and cyber security capabilities.

“Technology innovation is a strategic priority for Adams Street,” said Jeff Diehl, managing partner and head of investments at Adams Street, in a statement. “Alicia’s leadership of our software development, IT infrastructure and data management areas has been exceptional and has resulted in material advances that have touched every aspect of our firm. Alicia’s insights as a member of our Executive Committee will help Adams Street scale our business globally while better serving our clients.”

Adams Street Partners has $50 billion in assets under management. Adams Street has offices in Austin, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, London, Menlo Park, Munich, New York, Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo.