Addiction treatment provider Living at Reflections inks funding from Traverse

Traverse Pointe Partners has made an investment in Living at Reflections, a Novato, California-based provider of substance abuse treatment services. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the investment, Louise McCallion, founder and CEO of Reflections said in a statement, “The alignment of our philosophies of providing excellence in all aspects of intensive and individualized dual diagnosis substance abuse treatment provides the opportunity for a synergistic partnership between Traverse Pointe’s The Hope House and Reflections to provide a larger platform and availability for individuals in search of customized treatment in luxury settings.”

Living at Reflections was founded in 2011.

