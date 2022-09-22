Advent adds Morrison as managing director to team

She will succeed James Westra, who has served as managing partner and chief legal officer for Advent since 2011 and will retire at the end of the year.

Morrison joins from Ropes & Gray where she most recently served as head of the global private equity transactions group

Founded in 1984, Advent has invested in over 395 private equity investments across 41 countries

As of March 31, 2022, Advent had $75.9 billion in assets under management

Advent International has named Amanda McGrady Morrison as managing director.

Morrison will assume the roles of general counsel and chief legal officer, effective at year end. She will succeed James Westra, who has served as managing partner and chief legal officer for Advent since 2011 and will retire at the conclusion of 2022.

Morrison joins from Ropes & Gray where she most recently served as head of the global private equity transactions group.

“Amanda is a talented lawyer and leader who has been a trusted advisor to our firm for many years,” said David Mussafer, chairman and managing partner at Advent, in a statement. “Her guidance, expertise and experience will be invaluable to Advent’s continued growth and innovation. We are delighted to welcome her to Advent and have her build seamlessly on Jim’s tremendous legacy.”

Morrison earned her J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.A. from Wake Forest University.

Founded in 1984, Advent has invested in over 395 private equity investments across 41 countries, and as of March 31, 2022, had $75.9 billion in assets under management.