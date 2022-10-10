Advent-backed Imperial Dade buys manufacturer Mobile Janitorial & Paper

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Imperial Dade is a distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies.

Imperial Dade, which is backed by Advent International, has acquired Alabama-based Mobile Janitorial & Paper, a provider of janitorial sanitation and foodservice products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Imperial Dade is a distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies. Robert Tillis and Jason Tillis have been chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade since 2007.

MJP is owned and operated by Ray Fillingim.

“Imperial Dade is a market leader with a strong culture and differentiated service quality, and we are excited to join their family. Under the leadership of Bob and Jason, we believe this partnership will strengthen our customer and supplier relationships,” said Fillingim, in a statement.

Imperial Dade was founded in 1935. The firm serves more than 90,000 customers across North America.