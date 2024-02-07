Advent-backed Imperial Dade closes acquisition of Royal Net

Les Produits Sanitaires Royal Net is a Repentigny, Quebec-based distributor of janitorial supplies and other paper and packaging products.

Imperial Dade is a distributor of foodservice packaging, printing papers and janitorial supplies with headquarters in Jersey City

The acquisition is the company’s 80 th to date

Advent acquired a stake in Imperial Dade in 2022

Imperial Dade, a portfolio company of Advent International, has acquired Les Produits Sanitaires Royal Net, a Repentigny, Quebec-based distributor of janitorial supplies and other paper and packaging products.

No financial terms of the private transaction were disclosed.

Imperial Dade is a distributor of foodservice packaging, printing papers and janitorial supplies with headquarters in Jersey City, New Jersey. Founded in 1935, the company serves more than 120,000 customers across North America.

The acquisition is Imperial Dade’s 80th to date. The company recently bought the distribution business of Superior Sany Solutions from Canada’s GDI Integrated Facility Services.

Advent, a Boston-based private equity firm, acquired a stake in Imperial Dade in 2022 from Bain Capital.